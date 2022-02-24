Trade to drive Indo-Bangla relations in the future: Indian envoy 

Not only politics but trade will also be a key driver for stronger Bangladesh-India ties in the next 50 years, said Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami.

He made the remarks while attending the inauguration programme of the day-long India-Bangladesh Auto Component Show 2022 held at the InterContinental Dhaka Thursday morning.

The Indian envoy said that import-export activities between the two neighbouring countries have doubled in the last few years.

"Bangladesh is important to India due to its geographical location. In the last 50 years, the two countries, when it comes to regional security and political stability, have enjoyed a golden chapter of bilateral relations.

"Now is the time to strengthen our trade relations," Doraiswami added.

Meanwhile, attending the same event, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, said that there is a huge opportunity for Indian investments in the automobile sector of Bangladesh.

The state minister also hoped that the Bangladesh would become selfreliant in production of automobile parts within the next five years.

Besides, Abdul Matlub Ahmad, chairman at Nitol Niloy Group and president of India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bangladesh, also attended the event.

He said, "Bangladesh's automobile sector is still 95% dependent on imports. Some 95% of commercial vehicles are brought from India. The people of Bangladesh are having to pay extra money as import duties on commercial vehicles are very high."

Abdul Matlub Ahmad later urged the Indian vehicle and parts manufacturing companies to invest in Bangladesh.