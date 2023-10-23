Toxic lead, mercury, and cadmium found in children's toy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 02:42 pm

The safety of children's toys has become a grave concern after the release of an alarming report by ESDO

Photo: TBS
High concentrations of toxic heavy metals, including lead, mercury, and cadmium, were discovered in children's toys in Bangladesh, revealed in a report titled "Innocence Touched by Shadows: Investigating Toxic Chemicals in Toys" by the Environment and Social Development Organisation (ESDO).

The findings, disclosed in a media briefing on Monday (23 October) at the ESDO head office, indicate alarming levels of contamination. 

According to the report, these toys contain on average lead concentrations of 65.85 ppm, surpassing the acceptable limit by about 5 times. Mercury levels were found to be 30.6 ppm, exceeding the limit by 4 times, while cadmium levels were as high as 28.65 ppm, surpassing the limit by a significant 15 times.

ESDO, in a press conference, expressed deep concerns about the potential risks to children's health and development due to these toxic metals. Urgent action is deemed necessary to address this critical issue and safeguard the well-being of our children.

"It is crucial that all parties involved in children's toy production, distribution, and use acknowledge the importance of lead contamination and work together to guarantee child safety," said Syed Marghub Murshed, former secretary of the Government of Bangladesh and chairperson of ESDO who also chaired the event. 

The report also sheds light on the hidden risks associated with heavy metals like lead, arsenic, beryllium, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, and mercury, which are present in children's toys. 

These heavy metals, classified as hazardous by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), pose a serious threat to children, especially those under the age of six, due to their developmental stage and natural mouthing behaviour.

"Lead pollution is emerging as a severe and often overlooked problem in Bangladesh, with far-reaching implications for the nation's people and its economic well-being. This crisis is quietly eroding the health of its citizens and affecting the prospects of future generations," said Professor Abdul Hashem, former chairman of the Department of Chemistry of Jahangirnagar University and technical advisor of ESDO.
 

