Toxic gas kills 1 at Chattogram shipyard

A labourer has died by inhaling toxic gas while working at a shipyard in Chattogram's Sitakunda area.

The deceased was identified as Ripon Chakma, 25, hailing from Khagrachari.

He was working at SN Corporation shipyard in Madam Bibir Hat area of the district. Three of his co-workers also sustained injuries in the incident.

They have been admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Sitakunda Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abul Kalam Azad said the accident took place while the labourers were working on an engine at SN Corporation. They fell sick by inhaling toxic gas.

Doctors declared Ripon Chakma dead on arrival after the injured were taken to CMCH.

