Toxic DDT pesticide to be sent to France in 2 months for destruction

Bangladesh is all set to send dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, commonly known as DDT, to Paris in three shipments in the next two months, in a bid to get rid of the banned toxic pesticide imported more than three decades ago for using it in a malaria elimination drive.

"The chemical will be packaged and loaded in containers under a special arrangement and then shipped to a factory in France by special ships for its destruction," said Environment Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal on Saturday.

"The whole process will be done very carefully. In this case, international standards and policies will be followed," he said at an inaugural function of the removal operation held at the warehouse of the health directorate at Agrabad in Chattogram.

Bangladesh ratified the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants in 2001, and afterwards, it prepared a plan, entitled "National Implementation Plan on POPs" in 2007, under which it took some initiatives to save the environment.

The toxic chemical kept at the warehouse since its import from Pakistan 37 years ago will be destroyed in France, one of the few countries having the capability of such a heavy-technical work, with the assistance of The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

At the programme, Saso Martinov, senior technical adviser at the FAO and project director at the DDT removal operation, said, "The chemical will be transported by special ships. On the way, the ships will touch the ports in 12 countries to reach the final destination. International packaging company Polyeco will do the packaging."

DDT is used as a pesticide in dried fish and in agriculture. Its production and use are currently banned in most countries of the world due to the serious damage to human health and the environment.

In 1985, the government imported about 500 tonnes of the chemical for the purpose of eradicating mosquitoes to eliminate malaria.

Since then, it has been stored in the health directorate warehouse. Bangladesh also banned the production of this hazardous chemical in 1989.