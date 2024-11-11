Towards sustainable growth: Truvalu roundtable fosters green finance for women-led SMEs

On 11 November 2024, Truvalu, in collaboration with The Business Standard and with support from the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, hosted an insightful round table discussion focused on the intersection of climate change and gender inclusion through innovative financing strategies. The event gathered diverse participants, including investors, women entrepreneurs, and representatives from development organisations.

The discussions emphasised amplifying women's voices in climate action, recognising their strengths alongside vulnerabilities, and the need for gender-sensitive financial strategies. Mobilising green finance for women-led SMEs was highlighted as essential for fostering resilience and sustainable growth in Bangladesh.

Ameena Chowdhury, programme manager at the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, opened the session. She highlighted the importance of inclusive financing models that empower women in the face of climate vulnerabilities and underscored Switzerland's commitment to fostering sustainable solutions that drive gender equity and climate resilience.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Machteld Ooijens, director of Global Programs and Partnerships at Truvalu, emphasised that Truvalu believes that collaboration within the ecosystem amplifies impact and accelerates progress. Through Gender Lens Investing, we aim to advance gender equality and environmental impact while making more informed investment decisions.

Truvalu's Managing Director, Sharawwat Islam, expressed gratitude to participants, stating, this round table is a significant step towards exploring financing solutions can address both climate change and gender equity. We're excited to partner with stakeholders who share our commitment towards social and environmental impact creation of sustainable economic development.

The round table facilitated interactive dialogues and an open Q&A session, fostering collaboration among stakeholders. By sharing best practices and adaptations, attendees gained practical insights into how GLI can be tailored to support transformative solutions that address both climate and gender issues.

The event concluded with a commitment to strengthen collaborations between investors and women-led green businesses while increasing visibility for female entrepreneurs developing climate-resilient solutions. Through these efforts, Truvalu aims to bridge gender disparities and drive sustainable growth in Bangladesh.