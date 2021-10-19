Tourists stranded at Saint Martin’s return to Teknaf by boats

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 04:42 pm

Related News

Tourists stranded at Saint Martin’s return to Teknaf by boats

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 04:42 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

More than 300 tourists, who had been stranded at Saint Martin's Island for two days due to inclement weather, have returned to Teknaf by a dozen boats.

The first boat carrying 40 passengers reached Kayukkhali Ghat in Teknaf at around 11am on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Tareq Ahmed, coast guard station officer at Saint Martin's Island, told The Business Standard that tourists stranded at the island started returning this morning as the weather had improved.

Abul Kalam, general secretary of the Saint Martin Boat Owners' Association, said, "Around 400 people including around 300 stranded tourists left the island by boats between 7:00am and 10:30am today."

"The Teknaf-Saint Martin's Island waterway was resumed on Monday afternoon, but no boat left the island yesterday on cautionary measures. We decided to sail for the mainland on Tuesday morning," he added. 

Tourists usually travel to the island by ships. The authorities suspended the shipping on Sunday owing to the rough sea.

Abdul Malek, the owner of Sea Coral Resort at Saint Martin's Island, said, "Amid the closure, some tourists came to the island by speed-boats and trawlers on their own."

Saint Martin's union Awami League President Mujibur Rahman said, "The administration and locals took good care of the adventure-loving tourists who had been stranded."

Top News

Saint Martin / Saint Martin’s island

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers