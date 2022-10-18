Tourists leaving Bandarban amid security drive to remove suspected militants, criminals

Tourists have started leaving Bandarban district as local administration has imposed a temporary ban on tourism at Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas from Tuesday morning as a security drive was going on to either arrest or remove suspected militants and criminals from the hilly region. 
 
The administration has also discouraged tourists to travel to Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas amid security operations of the joint forces in the bordering areas of Ruma and Rowangchhari. 
 
Bangladesh army was joined by the members of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in the drive as the security officials were conducting extensive searches in the surrounding villages. 
 
Military helicopters of the security forces were also patrolling the areas. 
 
On Monday night, Bandarban's district administration imposed the travel ban at Rowangchhari and Ruma. 
 
On Tuesday morning, tourists carrying vehicles heading for Thanchi had been sent back to Bandarban sadar upazila from Milanchari police outpost, said Md Kamal Hossain, general secretary of Bandarban Micro-jeep-mahendra Owner's Cooperative Association. 
 
The tourists are only allowed to visit Meghla and Nilachal Tourism spots in the hilly town, he said. 
 
Most of the hotels were vacant and bookings have been canceled after the ban, said the hotel owners in Bandarban. 
 
Authorities of the Hotel Hilton and the Hotel Hill View said those who came to stay on Tuesday morning have canceled their plans and some headed toward Cox's Bazar. 
 
On Tuesday morning, a group of 70 people were supposed to check-in at the Sairu Hill Resort at Thanchi, but they couldn't reach as the Thanchi road was blocked, Mir Atiqur Rahman, deputy manager of the luxury residential complex, told UNB. 
 
"A group of 40 people also checked out in the morning, so the resort is empty now," he said. 
 
Md Tariqul Islam, Superintendent of Police in Bandarban, said that the movement of the tourists was being prohibited or discouraged by the orders of the higher authorities. 

