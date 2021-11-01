Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

Hundreds of tourists left the tourism city of Cox's Bazar on Monday, fearing further deterioration in the situation in the town after Sunday night's demonstration by workers and employees of the municipality against the filing of an attempted murder case against Mayor Mujibur Rahman.

Hotel and motel owners said a tense situation is now prevailing in the country's top tourism spot Cox's Bazar. The panicked tourists are leaving the town due to the strike enforced by the municipal council.

If the worsened situation continues ahead of the upcoming peak season of winter, they fear incurring huge losses.

Mentionable, Monaf Sikder, former vice-president of the district Chhatra League, was shot at Sugandha Point in the city on 27 October night. He is currently undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

His brother Shahjahan Sikder filed a case with Sadar police station on Sunday afternoon against 15 people mentioning eight accused including Municipal Mayor Mujibur Rahman.

When the news of the case spread, the municipal council workers barricaded the road. Until 10pm on Sunday, all the officials and employees of the municipality, from the councillor to sweeper, took position on the road.

Abul Kashem Sikder, general secretary of the Federation of Tourism Owners Association of Bangladesh, said, "The tourists are terrified because of the shooting incident on 27 October. Many of the tourists who had booked to stay for a few more days left Cox's Bazar on Monday due to roadblocks and unforeseen circumstances. Many tourists who were scheduled to come to Cox's Bazar on Monday canceled their advance bookings."

According to him, about 10,000 hotel rooms were vacated on Monday, resulting in a loss of around Tk2.5 crore in room rent for the hotel authorities.

"During their stay in Cox's Bazar, these tourists would have spent several crores of taka daily in various ways including buying food in restaurants and various tourist products. The traders of the tourist area have been deprived of all these," said Abul Kashem.

Nizam Uddin Al Sumon, head of sales and marketing of five-star category guest house Joltaranga, said, "We are all terrified and anxious. The sudden vandalism orchestrated by the municipal workers created a war-like situation on Sunday. All the tourism stakeholders including the tourists became hostages."

Sufferings for work abstention

Meanwhile, officials and employees of the municipality, including councilors, observed work abstention till 2:30pm since morning on Monday, causing immense sufferings to the services seekers of the municipality.

Arafa Begum, a service seeker, said, "She came to the municipality to correct the birth certificate of her daughter after a three-month wait. I was supposed to get it today (Monday). But I could not enter the municipality office due to the strike."

At a press conference held at the municipality office's conference room, Cox's Bazar municipality's panel mayor-2 and district Awami League Organising Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury announced the withdrawal of the strike.

After 3pm, the municipal workers resumed services to its dwellers.

The protesters said they withdrew the strike after assurance of withdrawal of case against the mayor.

Earlier the district administration, police administration and top leaders of district Awami League sat in a meeting at the deputy commissioner's office, with Cox's Bazar DC Md Mamunur Rashid in the chair.

Cox's Bazar-2 (Maheshkhali-Kutubdia) MP and District Awami League Joint General Secretary Ashek Ullah Rafique, Central Awami League Religious Affairs Secretary Sirajul Mostafa, Cox's Bazar Municipality Mayor Mujibur Rahman, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Md Rafiqul Islam and others also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Maheshkhali municipality mayor Maksud Mia also halted municipality services to its dwellers on Monday demanding withdrawal of cases against Cox's bazar mayor.

No tourists came to Maheshkhali on Monday, although thousands of tourists visit the island every day, said several tour operators.

Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association's General Secretary Khandaker Enayet Ullah went to Cox's Bazar by air on Sunday.

He told TBS on Monday that the Dhaka-bound tourists suffered immensely as bus services at Cox's Bazar bus station remained halted till 11pm on Sunday.

"The situation is almost normal today. But it is unexpected for the largest tourist city."

Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid claimed no tourist returned from the town getting panicked following Sunday's incident, or canceled hotel booking. "The situation of the tourists has remained normal," he said.