Tourists can visit Bandarban’s Ruma 3 days a week

The visits will start at 10am and conclude at 3:30pm

TBS file photo
TBS file photo

Tourists visiting Ruma in Bandarban will be able to travel to the scenic spot three days a week under the protection of law enforcers.  

During a coordination meeting today, Bangladesh Army Ruma Zone Commander Lt Col Shahriar Iqbal said tourists would be able to visit Boga Lake from Ruma Sadar every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

He said the visits will start at 10am and conclude at 3:30pm.

"This arrangement will be in place until 16 August, as long as the conditions and environment remain favourable. Afterwards, visitors will have the opportunity to explore other tourist destinations, such as Keokradong," he added.

Earlier on 14 July, the local administration lifted the travel ban on Ruma and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban nine months after it was imposed in the wake of the emergence of militancy in the country's tourist regions.

However, the ban on travel to Rowanchari upazila is still in place.

In October last year, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), also known as "bomb party" gave military training to members of the new militant organisation 'Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya' in exchange for money.

RAB and army personnel have been conducting a joint operation against militants and KNF members in Rawangchari and Ruma upazilas since 17 October last year.

Since then, the district administration banned the travel of local and foreign tourists to Ruma and Rowangchari upazilas for an indefinite period. Later this operation was carried out in Thanchi upazila as well.

Due to the operation of the law and order forces, the period of travel ban was extended several times and tourist travel was also banned in Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas. Later, the travel ban was lifted in Alikadam upazila. 

