Tourists banned from overnight stays in Moheshkhali’s Sonadia Island

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 09:57 pm

There is only one trawler in Sonadia Island that is used to communicate with the mainland once in a day depending on tides. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
There is only one trawler in Sonadia Island that is used to communicate with the mainland once in a day depending on tides. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The local administration has banned tourists from unauthorised overnight stays in Sonadia Island of Moheshkhali Upazila of Cox's Bazar from 1 January for maintaining law and order, as well as for the safety of tourists.

On a Facebook status, Pranab Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Moheshkhali police station, wrote on Sunday, "From 1 January, no tourists can stay overnight in Sonadia Island without the permission of the administration. This decision has been taken for the sake of maintaining law and order as well as security of tourists," the OC said.

He also warned action against those, including locals who host tourists, for defying the instruction.

Tour operators who have already announced packages for tourists for overnight stays on the island have been asked to withdraw their advertisement immediately.

All outsiders must leave the island area before 4pm.

The district administration has also issued a gazette notification to this effect.

Moheshkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Yaseen said the overnight stay of tourists in Sonadia Island was previously prohibited on grounds of security reasons. But, violating the ban, many people stayed overnight on the island.

"The island is remote and insecure with no outpost of law enforcers there. Therefore, the OC has informed the locals about the ban considering the safety of tourists," the UNO added.

