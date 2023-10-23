Tourists asked to leave St Martin’s Island amid inclement weather

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 03:21 pm

Related News

Tourists asked to leave St Martin’s Island amid inclement weather

All types of trawlers and speedboats along the Teknaf-Saint Martin sea route will be halted until the inclement weather subsides and the warning signal is taken down

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 03:21 pm
MV Bar Aulia ship anchored at the jetty in Saint Martin on 2 October 2023. Photo: TBS
MV Bar Aulia ship anchored at the jetty in Saint Martin on 2 October 2023. Photo: TBS

More than 1,500 tourists visiting St Martin's Island have been asked to return to Teknaf on three ships due to inclement weather.

The ships are scheduled to leave for Teknaf at 3pm on Monday (23 October), confirmed Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Adnan Chowdhury.

He said announcements were made across the island while beach workers and the union council officials informed all hotel-motel authorities.

All types of trawlers and speedboats along the Teknaf-Saint Martin sea route will be halted until the inclement weather subsides and the warning signal is taken down, added Md Adnan Chowdhury.

According to the ship owners, more than 1,500 tourists are staying on Saint Martin's Island.

Saint Martin Union Parishad Chairman Mujibur Rahman said ships may be suspended for two or three days depending on the weather.

Deep Depression forming in the Bay of Bengal

Meanwhile, most of the tourists have taken a position at the island's jetty to board the ships.

Slight rainfall has started across the island, the sea is somewhat rough, and the sky is overcast, he added.

According to the special weather bulletin, the deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas is expanding slightly north-northeastward while staying in the same area.

It may move further north-northeast and intensify. Gusty winds will likely blow over the North Bay of Bengal and adjacent coastal areas and sea ports of Bangladesh.

The Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra sea ports have been asked to hoist local warning signal No 3, reads the report.

Top News

Saint Martin's / halted / rain / Bay of Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

4h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

6h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

7h | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

3h | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

20h | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

21h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

1d | TBS World