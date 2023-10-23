Tourists asked to leave St Martin’s Island amid inclement weather

MV Bar Aulia ship anchored at the jetty in Saint Martin on 2 October 2023. Photo: TBS

More than 1,500 tourists visiting St Martin's Island have been asked to return to Teknaf on three ships due to inclement weather.

The ships are scheduled to leave for Teknaf at 3pm on Monday (23 October), confirmed Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Adnan Chowdhury.

He said announcements were made across the island while beach workers and the union council officials informed all hotel-motel authorities.

All types of trawlers and speedboats along the Teknaf-Saint Martin sea route will be halted until the inclement weather subsides and the warning signal is taken down, added Md Adnan Chowdhury.

According to the ship owners, more than 1,500 tourists are staying on Saint Martin's Island.

Saint Martin Union Parishad Chairman Mujibur Rahman said ships may be suspended for two or three days depending on the weather.

Meanwhile, most of the tourists have taken a position at the island's jetty to board the ships.

Slight rainfall has started across the island, the sea is somewhat rough, and the sky is overcast, he added.

According to the special weather bulletin, the deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas is expanding slightly north-northeastward while staying in the same area.

It may move further north-northeast and intensify. Gusty winds will likely blow over the North Bay of Bengal and adjacent coastal areas and sea ports of Bangladesh.

The Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra sea ports have been asked to hoist local warning signal No 3, reads the report.