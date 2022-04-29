Tourist spots in Sajek Valley to remain closed for 6 days

The tourist spots in Rangamati's Sajek Valley will remain closed for six days – from 9 May to 14 May as President Abdul Hamid is set to have a three-day vacation on the popular tourist destination.

President Abdul Hamid will stay at Sajek from 12 May to 14 May, Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman told The Business Standard.

The decision to close the tourist spots in Sajek Valley came following a coordination meeting between the civil and defence administration on Thursday (28 April), the Sajek Resort Owners Association said.