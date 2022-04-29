Tourist spots in Sajek Valley to remain closed for 6 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 April, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 01:58 pm

Related News

Tourist spots in Sajek Valley to remain closed for 6 days

The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of President Abdul Hamid, who will be visiting the area on a 3-day vacation.

TBS Report
29 April, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 01:58 pm
Tourist spots in Sajek Valley to remain closed for 6 days

The tourist spots in Rangamati's Sajek Valley will remain closed for six days – from 9 May to 14 May as President Abdul Hamid is set to have a three-day vacation on the popular tourist destination.

President Abdul Hamid will stay at Sajek from 12 May to 14 May, Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman told The Business Standard. 

The decision to close the tourist spots in Sajek Valley came following a coordination meeting between the civil and defence administration on Thursday (28 April), the Sajek Resort Owners Association said. 

Top News

Tourist spots / Sajek Valley

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhadul Islam is one of the 15 core snake rescuers of the voluntary organisation Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How a snake-bite turned a boy into a snake rescuer

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘The aim of data localisation should be protecting data not controlling users’

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Approaching 30? Apparel industry no longer needs you

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Meher Afroz Shaon face to face with TBS

Meher Afroz Shaon face to face with TBS

3h | Videos
Ukraine crisis 2022 explained

Ukraine crisis 2022 explained

3h | Videos
North Korea's Kim calls for stronger military as nuclear test work 'well underway'

North Korea's Kim calls for stronger military as nuclear test work 'well underway'

3h | Videos
Jaya Ahsan's new film 'Fereshte'

Jaya Ahsan's new film 'Fereshte'

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year