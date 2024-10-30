Tourist spots in four upazilas of Bandarban set to reopen within 7-10 days: DC

The DC during a discussion with tourism business stakeholders held at his office today (30 October). Photo: Courtesy

Tourist sites in four upazilas of Bandarban—Bandarban Sadar, Lama, Alikadam, and Naikhongchhari—are set to reopen within the next seven to ten days, according to Deputy Commissioner Shah Mojahid Uddin.

The DC announced this during a discussion with tourism business stakeholders held at his office today (30 October).

He said authorities are still reviewing the reopening of tourism spots in the upazilas of Ruma, Thanchi, and Rowangchhari.

"Decisions regarding tourism openings are not taken unilaterally, we receive directions from the ministry. Business owners have raised concerns about financial hardships, which we have reported to the ministry," said the DC.

Holiday Inn Resort Director Zakir Hossain expressed concern about the financial strain on businesses, saying, "We have significant bank loans, and continuous closure has placed us at risk, with banks issuing repeated notices."

Tourism Business Unity Council President and Hotel Arannya Director Jashim Uddin noted, "Despite closures, we are still paying municipal taxes, bank loans, and utility bills regularly. Unlike other regions, Bandarban remains closed even though conditions are stable."

The meeting included representatives from the police, tourist police, the military, and Border Guard Bangladesh, along with local tourism stakeholders.