Tourist spots crowded, but hotels empty as few outsiders visit Sylhet

Travellers have been thronging the tourist spots in Sylhet since the Eid day, but hotels and resorts in the district were almost empty as most of the tourists in the area were local people, said sources.

People crowding the tourist spots there were mainly residents of Sylhet and surrounding districts, who were not staying overnight. So the hotels and resorts remained unoccupied, said people involved in the tourism sector.

Tourists flock all year round to see the haors, mountains, springs and rivers of Sylhet, and the influx of tourists surges on occasion of festivals or long vacations. So, owners of hotels and resorts made extensive preparations in advance for Eid, but they did not receive as many tourists as they expected.

Babul Ahmad, owner of Green View Resort in Jaflong's Guchchhagram area, said even half of the rooms of the resort were nor booked during this Eid season, which is very unusual.

Mithu Dutta, manager of Hotel Golden City in Zindabazar area, said, "We wait for Eid all year round. This is the best time for our business. Usually, all the hotel rooms are booked in advance during such big holidays, but this year we have not received many tourists."

Sumat Nuri Jewel, president of Hotel-Motel and Guest House Owners' Association of Sylhet, said tourism businesses have not been doing well due to two reasons. First, people do not have money this year. Second, the price of everything including travel expenses has increased. Consequently, middle class people did not travel far.

Besides, most of the upper class people who have money go abroad for travel.

Another reason for a low turnout of visitors from areas outside Sylhet is that a significant portion of the Eid vacation was over before the Eid day, said businessmen.

There are about 500 hotels, motels and resorts – dependent mainly on tourists – in Sylhet division. Earlier, the entrepreneurs of this sector faced huge losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourist spots crowded with local people

A large number of tourists flocked to Sadapathar tourist spot in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet despite the scorching heat on Tuesday. Many of them were swimming in the river, reported our correspondent.

Ashraful Islam, a private company employee who came to Sadapathar with his family from Golapganj area in Sylhet, said, "My sister came home from abroad on the occasion of Eid. I took leave till today (Tuesday), but we spent most of the Eid vacation visiting our relatives' homes. So, I brought them here today."

Jaflong, one of the most popular tourist spots in Sylhet, has been attracting a large number of visitors since the Eid day. Due to the pressure of tourist vehicles, there have been traffic congestions on Sylhet-Jaflong road for the last couple of days. Consequently, it has become very difficult to find a place to rest at the main tourist attractions, like, Khasia Palli, springs, and rivers in the area.

Goainghat upazila has the largest number of tourist centres in Sylhet. In addition to Jaflong, the Ratargul forest, Bichhanakandi, Lalakhal, and Panthumai spring are located in this upazila.

Goainghat upazila Nirbahi Officer Tabibur Rahman told TBS, "All the tourist centres here have been crowded since the Eid day. Adequate measures have been taken for the tourists' safety. Besides, we have taken initiatives to ensure that tourists are not harassed. As a result, there was no accident this Eid."