Tourist ship on Inani-Saint Martin's route kicks off journey

MV Karnafuly Express starts its maiden journey on Inani-Saint Martin&#039;s sea route on Sunday (31 December). Photo: TBS
MV Karnafuly Express starts its maiden journey on Inani-Saint Martin's sea route on Sunday (31 December). Photo: TBS

A new avenue for tourism has unfolded in the southern region of the country with the inauguration of a sea route for tourist ships between Cox's Bazar's Inani beach and Saint Martin's Island.

On Sunday, the inaugural voyage of 'MV Karnafuly Express' set sail from the Navy's jetty at Inani beach at 9:30am, reaching Saint Martin's Island around 12:30pm, as reported by the ship's captain, Hossain Islam Bahadur.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

With a capacity of 750 people, the ship departed from the island at 3 pm and arrived at Inani jetty at 6:30 pm.

"While ships typically operate on the Teknaf-Saint Martin, Chattogram-Saint Martin, and Cox's Bazar city-Saint Martin routes each year, the 'MV Karnafuly Express' previously operated from the Bakkhali River jetty at Cox's Bazar city. However, it was unable to operate on that route this year," explained the captain.

The ticket prices for the ship range between Tk1,800 to Tk3,200.

Inani-Saint Martin's sea route / Bangladesh tourism

