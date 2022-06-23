Tourist police bring out procession hailing Padma Bridge inauguration

Bangladesh Tourist Police brought out a procession hailing the inauguration of the Padma Bridge at Shimulia Ghat in Munshiganj on Thursday afternoon.

The procession started from Shimulia Ghat, paraded various places in the vicinity, and ended at the ghat again.

Tourist Police Additional IGP Mohammad Ali Miah attended the procession as chief guest.

Additional DIG Abu Sufian, Sanjay Kumar Kundu, Superintendent of Police Alamgir Kabir, Additional Superintendent of Police Momena Akter, and in-charge of Munshiganj Padma Bridge Zone Shahdat Hossain, along with members of the tourist police, were present as special guests.

The two-decade journey of the Padma Bridge dream will finally come to a close at 10am on 25 June when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the mega infrastructure.