Tourist killed, seven injured in Cox's Bazar road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 09:24 am

Related News

Tourist killed, seven injured in Cox's Bazar road accident

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 09:24 am
Representational image
Representational image

One person was killed and seven others sustained injuries after a tourist SUV turned turtle on the Marine Drive road of Cox's Bazar.

The accident occurred in the Himchari area of Ramu upazila at around 10pm on Friday, confirmed Ramu police station OC Anwarul Hossain. 

The deceased is Mumtaz Begum, 60, wife of deceased Ruhul Amin of Old Dhaka's Wari area.

Quoting the survivors the Ramu police station OC said, "Some 12 people were returning to Cox's Bazar from Inani Beach on Friday night on a tourist SUV.

"At one point the vehicle lost control and turned turtle in front of the Himchari police outpost on the Marine Drive road."

"One person died and 8 others, including the SUV driver, were injured in the accident. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital.

"Three of them are in critical condition," OC added.

Top News

Cox's Bazar / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

1h | Panorama
The large-toothed ferret badger has a white dorsal stripe all the way down to its tail base

Ferret badgers: Our little-known mustelids

1d | Earth
From July onwards, climate activists started to protest in European museums. Photos: Bloomberg, Reuters

In defence of the art-targeting climate activists

22h | Panorama
Dr Omar Ishrak. Sketch: TBS

Creating a value-based healthcare system: A conversation with Intel chairperson Dr Omar Ishrak

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

23h | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

1d | TBS World
Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

1d | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals