Tourist killed, seven injured in Cox's Bazar road accident

One person was killed and seven others sustained injuries after a tourist SUV turned turtle on the Marine Drive road of Cox's Bazar.

The accident occurred in the Himchari area of Ramu upazila at around 10pm on Friday, confirmed Ramu police station OC Anwarul Hossain.

The deceased is Mumtaz Begum, 60, wife of deceased Ruhul Amin of Old Dhaka's Wari area.

Quoting the survivors the Ramu police station OC said, "Some 12 people were returning to Cox's Bazar from Inani Beach on Friday night on a tourist SUV.

"At one point the vehicle lost control and turned turtle in front of the Himchari police outpost on the Marine Drive road."

"One person died and 8 others, including the SUV driver, were injured in the accident. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital.

"Three of them are in critical condition," OC added.