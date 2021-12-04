Tourist found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel

Body of a tourist has been recovered from a residential hotel in Kalatali in Cox's Bazar.

The deceased Sanjay Kumar Sarker, 30, is a father of two and hails from Sirajganj.

Police recovered his body hanging from the fan of a room he rented at Alam Guest House around 12 pm.

They have detained Nupur, 18, with whom Sanjay was staying at the motel, for questioning.

Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Additional Superintendent of Police Md Mohiuddin Ahmed said police arrived at Alam Guest House after receiving a report of a man found hanging.

"He was rescued and taken to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead," Mohiuddin said.

He further said investigations are underway to find out more about the incident.

The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

