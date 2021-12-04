Tourist found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 December, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 06:47 pm

Related News

Tourist found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel

TBS Report 
04 December, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 06:47 pm
Cox&#039;s Bazar beach. Photo: Collected
Cox's Bazar beach. Photo: Collected

Body of a tourist has been recovered from a residential hotel in Kalatali in Cox's Bazar.

The deceased Sanjay Kumar Sarker, 30, is a father of two and hails from Sirajganj. 

Police recovered his body hanging from the fan of a room he rented at Alam Guest House around 12 pm. 

They have detained Nupur, 18, with whom Sanjay was staying at the motel, for questioning. 

Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Additional Superintendent of Police Md Mohiuddin Ahmed said police arrived at Alam Guest House after receiving a report of a man found hanging. 

"He was rescued and taken to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead," Mohiuddin said. 

He further said investigations are underway to find out more about the incident.

The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Hospital morgue for autopsy. 
 

Top News

Cox's Bazar / tourist / dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

6h | Wheels
Amid increasing interest, many after-school programmes help kids learn preliminary coding lessons. Photo: Scitech Academy

The rising tide of ‘coding for kids’ in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Melting of glaciers is not just threatening our future, it is erasing our past too. Photo: Reuters

The melting of our history

9h | Panorama
If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

2h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

2h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub