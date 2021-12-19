Tourist dies after hot water shower at Cox's Bazar hotel

Bangladesh

UNB
19 December, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 09:49 am

A tourist died after taking bath with hot water at a hotel room in Cox's Bazar on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as SM Mahabubuzzaman, a resident of Sector 7, Uttara, Dhaka.

Confirming the matter, Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Zone Additional Superintendent of Police Md. Mohiuddin Ahmed said Mahabubuzzaman and two of his friends got up in room 404 of Sea Crown Hotel in Kalatali on Friday.

On Saturday, they took bath from the seawater and took another bath in the room with hot water. Mahabubuzzaman was admitted to the city's Union Hospital as he felt ill, he said.

Later he was shifted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital as his condition deteriorated where on-duty doctors declared him dead at 3:45 pm on Saturday, the Addl SP said.

