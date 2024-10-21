Tourist dies after falling from jet ski in Cox’s Bazar

Screengrab from an old video shows tourists riding a jet ski in the sea in Cox's Bazar.

A tourist died after falling into the sea from a jet ski in Cox's Bazar today (21 October).

According to Saifullah Sifat, a lifeguard at the beach, the incident occurred at around 12:30pm near Laboni Point of the beach.

Md Tanvir Hossain, a magistrate of Cox's Bazar District Administration's tourism cell, confirmed the death to The Business Standard as well.

The deceased was later identified as Md Al Mamun Hawlader, of Barishal. He used to live in Chattogram city's Bayazid Bostami area.

Sifat said the tourist was riding the jet ski for a while before he fell into the water. The jet ski operator made multiple attempts to rescue him but the waves thwarted the efforts.

Lifeguards, noticing the situation, quickly rescued the tourist and rushed him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the duty doctor declared him dead, he added.

Magistrate Tanvir said the victim's body was kept at the hospital. "The jet ski operator fled the scene after the incident. Further investigation is underway."