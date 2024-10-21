Tourist dies after falling from jet ski in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 02:41 pm

Related News

Tourist dies after falling from jet ski in Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 02:41 pm
Screengrab from an old video shows tourists riding a jet ski in the sea in Cox&#039;s Bazar.
Screengrab from an old video shows tourists riding a jet ski in the sea in Cox's Bazar.

A tourist died after falling into the sea from a jet ski in Cox's Bazar today (21 October).

According to Saifullah Sifat, a lifeguard at the beach, the incident occurred at around 12:30pm near Laboni Point of the beach.

Md Tanvir Hossain, a magistrate of Cox's Bazar District Administration's tourism cell, confirmed the death to The Business Standard as well.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The deceased was later identified as Md Al Mamun Hawlader, of Barishal. He used to live in Chattogram city's Bayazid Bostami area.

Sifat said the tourist was riding the jet ski for a while before he fell into the water. The jet ski operator made multiple attempts to rescue him but the waves thwarted the efforts.

Lifeguards, noticing the situation, quickly rescued the tourist and rushed him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the duty doctor declared him dead, he added.

Magistrate Tanvir said the victim's body was kept at the hospital. "The jet ski operator fled the scene after the incident. Further investigation is underway."

Top News

Cox's Bazar / Jet Ski

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

6m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

16m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos