Tourism sector eyes over Tk500cr worth business this Eid

Tourism businesses are expecting over Tk500 crore worth of business this Eid as some 50 lakh people are expected to make holiday trips to various tourist spots inside the country, sector insiders have said.

The business will, however, be 20-25% less than that of the previous year thanks to inflationary pressure, heatwaves, upcoming SSC examinations, and the tourism ban in some Bandarban areas, they added.

"We think at least nearly 50 lakh people will travel to various domestic destinations during the Eid vacation and spend Tk500-600 crore," Mohammed Shahed Ullah, vice-president of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh, told The Business Standard.

There was an uptick in holiday trips soon after the Covid-19 restrictions were withdrawn, but the trend went downwards over time, he noted and added that many tourists booked hotels and motels in advance this time, but their number is lower than the previous year.

"The price hike pressure, hot weather and SSC examinations, starting on 30 April, are also discouraging people to go out," Shahed Ullah said.

A five-day public holiday started on Wednesday. Some private sectors got longer vacations. To celebrate Eid, most city people left for village homes by Thursday. They are expected to make trips to tourist spots near their homes, while some will visit popular destinations like Cox's Bazar, Kuakata and so on.

"We have some 400 hotels and motels in Cox's Bazar, about 30% of which have been booked in advance. This year is hotter, so bookings are less compared to the last Eid," said Abul Kashem Shikdar, president of Cox's Bazar Hotel-Motel and Guest House Owners Association.

"But, we hope that many also will book on-spot during the Eid vacation. Our projection says some 1 lakh tourists will travel to Cox's Bazar per day from the day of Eid to the next 6 days," he told The Business Standard.

Padma Bridge becomes boon for Kuakata tourism

Tourism sector businesspeople in Kuakata, the city of sunrise and sunset, have prepared to welcome over 1 lakh tourists per day during the Eid holidays as the Padma Multipurpose Bridge eased the journey to popular tourist spots.

"Every year, the day after Eid, Kuakata gets crowded. As the Padma Bridge have made the journey easy, we are expecting a double number of tourists this year," Kuakata Hotel Motel Owners Association General Secretary M Motaleb Sharif told TBS.

"Our sea beach accommodates some 15,000-20,000 people at a time in normal time, it reaches 50,000-1,00,000 immediately after Eid."

Motaleb Sharif noted that Kuakata has some 150 hotels and motels and all are ready to welcome tourists. "About 25-30% of our hotel rooms are booked already. We hope that 100% of rooms will be booked after Eid. Some community people are also ready to host guests," he added.

Bandarban tour operators in frustration

Bandarban-based tour operators expressed their frustration as they see nominal visitors during this Eid amid the tourism bans in some areas there for deteriorated law and order situation.

"Bookings are low due to bans on travel in Rowanchari, Ruma and Thanchi upazilas, where more tourists used to come," Bandarban Hotel Resort Owners Association General Secretary Md Sirajul Islam told TBS.

There are 70 hotels and motels in Bandarban, which would see Tk50 lakh sales per day, he said and added that they are now losing a lot.

An official at the Hotel Hill View in Bandarban said their 25% to 30% of rooms have been booked this time compared to 80% of bookings in the previous year.

"Overall popularity of tourism seems to have decreased this time. It might be for inflation, adverse weather and some other factors," said Mohiuddin Helal, chairman of Dhaka Cruise and Logistics that operates tours in Dhaka and Rangamati.

He, however, is hopeful that people will rush to different spots after Eid.

Ctg amusement centres getting prepared

Amusement centres in the port city of Chattogram, including Foys Lake, Patenga Beach and Shadhinota Park, are preparing to welcome visitors on Eid and next days.

Workers were seen passing busy time in last-minute washing, painting and lighting work. Apart from the arrangements, the authorities have strengthened security measures.