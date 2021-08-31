Tourism resumes at Sundarbans on Wednesday

Tourism at Sundarbans, world's largest mangrove forest is set to resume on Wednesday after months of closure due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision was made by the Forest Department and the Tour Operators Association of Sundarbans in Khulna on Sunday.

Although the tour operators have already started planning to visit Sundarbans but those associated with the industry said most of the tour operators will have to ensure booking from the first week of September to visit the Sundarbans, one of the world's heritage site.

Moinul Islam Jomaddar, President of the Tour Operator Association of Sundarbans, Khulna said many tour operators had to cancel tours as they weren't prepared for the reopening on September 1 .

"It will be unprofitable for the operators to travel by launch with small number of tourists", he said.

Mazharul Islam Kochi, former president of Tour Operator Association of Sundarbans, said he has been getting tour bookings after the forest department lifted the travel ban.

M Nazmul Azam David, general secretary of the Tour Operators Association said tourists have stopped contacting operators due to the long time ban.

Mihir Kumar De, Forest Conservator Khulna Region, said that each launch cannot carry more than 75 passengers and must maintain social distancing and hygiene during travel.

"Legal action will be taken against the tour operators who will violate the health regulations," he added.