Tourism resumes at Sundarbans on Wednesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 08:53 pm

Related News

Tourism resumes at Sundarbans on Wednesday

The decision was made by the Forest Department and the Tour Operators Association of Sundarbans in Khulna on Sunday

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 08:53 pm
Tourism resumes at Sundarbans on Wednesday

Tourism at Sundarbans, world's largest mangrove forest is set to resume on Wednesday after months of closure due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision was made by the Forest Department and the Tour Operators Association of Sundarbans in Khulna on Sunday.

Although the tour operators have already started planning to visit Sundarbans but those associated with the industry said most of the tour operators will have to ensure booking from the first week of September to visit the Sundarbans, one of the world's heritage site.

Moinul Islam Jomaddar, President of the Tour Operator Association of Sundarbans, Khulna said many tour operators had to cancel tours as they weren't prepared for the reopening on September 1 .

"It will be unprofitable for the operators to travel by launch with small number of tourists", he said.

Mazharul Islam Kochi, former president of Tour Operator Association of Sundarbans, said he has been getting tour bookings after the forest department lifted the travel ban.

M Nazmul Azam David, general secretary of the Tour Operators Association said tourists have stopped contacting operators due to the long time ban.

Mihir Kumar De, Forest Conservator Khulna Region, said that each launch cannot carry more than 75 passengers and must maintain social distancing and hygiene during travel.

"Legal action will be taken against the tour operators who will violate the health regulations," he added.

Top News

Tourism / Sundarbans / Tourism at Sundarbans

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

1d | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

1d | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

1d | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy