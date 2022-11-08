Tourism ban in one Bandarban upazila lifted, extended in three

The temporary ban on tourism in Bandarban's Alikadam upazila has been lifted while it has been extended in Ruma, Rowangchhari, and Thanchi upazilas till 12 November because of the joint security operation to eliminate terrorist elements in the hill district.

A public notice regarding the withdrawal and extension of the ban was issued from Bandarban Deputy Commissioner's office on Tuesday signed by Yasmin Parvin Tibriji, Bandarban Deputy Commissioner.

The temporary ban came considering the safety of tourists, read the notification.

Alikadam UNO Mehruba Islam told The Business Standard that travel ban in Alikadam was lifted as it is now safe for tourists to travel there.

The district administration imposed the tourism ban in Ruma, Rowangchhari, Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas citing security reasons and safety of tourists as drives against suspected militants are going on there.