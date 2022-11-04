Tourism ban in four Bandarban upazilas extended till 8 Nov

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 10:14 pm

Photo: Collected via UNB
Photo: Collected via UNB

Bandarban district administration has further extended the travel ban on domestic and foreign tourists at Ruma, Rowangchhari, Alikadam and Thanchi upazilas till 8 November as part of high security measures.

Bandarban Deputy Commissioner's office on Friday issued a notification in this regard, following a letter from Bandarban Cantonment.

This is the fourth such travel ban imposed in the upazilas for the safety of tourists as drives against suspected militants are going on there.

The administration, on 18 and 23 October, imposed the travel ban on tourists in the four upazilas as the law enforcement agencies are conducting intelligence activities in the district against suspected militants.

Later on 29 October, the tourism ban in the upazilas was extended till 4 November for security reasons.

