Tour operators oppose limiting number of tourists to Saint Martin’s

Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab) has opposed the decision of the government to reduce the number of tourists visiting Saint Martin's Island per day.

The association held a press conference titled "Save Tourism, Save Saint Martin" at Dhaka Club on Saturday.

As the chief guest of the conference, Toab's former president Md Rafeuzzaman said, "At least 5,000 tourists per day should be allowed to visit Saint Martin whereas the authorities are now trying to limit the number to 958. We, the tour operators, are working to operate business activities through an environment-friendly atmosphere and to protect the biodiversity of the country's only Coral Island."

He mentioned that an inter-ministerial meeting would be held on Monday (13 June) to decide the matter.

He also blamed a section of bureaucrats for taking such a decision to divert the Bangladeshi travellers to neighbouring countries.

Toab's President Shiblul Azam Koreshi said around 14,000 people lived in Saint Martin.

"If the Department of Environment allows a poor number of travellers, at least 90% of these people will be affected directly as they are solely dependent on tourism centring Saint Martin," he said.

Besides, five lakh people of Teknaf and Cox's Bazar would be affected indirectly by the decision, Koreshi added.

Over the past few years, the number of tourists visiting the island has increased uncontrollably.

The establishments are being built there in an unplanned manner. At present, there are 188 residential hotels.

Every day, 8,000 to 10,000 people travel to St Martin's Island in different ways, according to insiders.

The lack of awareness of tourists is posing serious threats to the environment and biodiversity on the island.

The standing committee on the environment, forests and climate change ministry expressed its concern over this at the 24th meeting of the committee recently.

The standing committee was informed by the ministry that according to the decision to control the movement of tourists on St Martin's Island, a maximum of 1,250 tourists can visit there every day. But they cannot spend the night there.

Toab leaders alleged that the numbers were set without any survey and without consulting with the stakeholders.

However, the Department of Environment informed the standing committee that the number of tourists was assessed through the Centre for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS).

At the press conference, Tofael Ahmed, president of the Sea Cruise Operator Owners Association of Bangladesh, said now a local tourist needed to register before going to St Martin.

Then for a day-long tour, one has to pay Tk1,000 and for an overnight stay, he/she has to pay Tk2,000 (tax).

Besides, there was the fee for ship rent, hotel rent, accommodation and meals, said Tofael.

"Only foreign tourists have to pay a travel tax. The saddest thing is I will have to pay Tk2,000 for visiting my own land," he added.

He demanded that these sections be removed from the policy.

However, Md Kamrul Hasan, professor at the Department of Zoology, Jahangirnagar University, told TBS, "Tourists in our country are not eco-friendly."

"To keep the country's only coral island pollution-free, the government should limit the number of tourists," he added.