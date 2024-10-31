Tour operators, businessmen demand withdrawal of restrictions on St Martin's

Saint Martin's Island Environment and Tourism Protection and Development Alliance and the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) jointly organised a protest rally in Dhaka today (31 October) to demand the reversal of recent government restrictions on travel to the island.

The protesters formed a human chain and held a sit-in programme in front of the Department of Environment in the capital's Agargaon at 10am.

TOAB President Md Rafeuzzaman said, "Despite our strong objections, the government has made a detrimental decision to ban overnight stays on Saint Martin's Island and restrict tourist visits during the peak season. This will have a significant negative impact on the tourism industry, leaving local entrepreneurs devastated."

He said, "Nearly 10,000 people rely on tourism for their livelihoods. If tourism is curtailed or banned, they will lose their means of living. Additionally, the investments of entrepreneurs will be at serious risk."

TOAB president called for the withdrawal of this decision within the next two working days saying that Saint Martin's Island should remain open to tourists without restrictions.

He added, "We are committed to protecting the environment and biodiversity of Saint Martin's, but not at the cost of shutting down tourism. We should implement measures that align with environmental conservation. If our demands are not addressed within two days, we will announce tougher programme on the streets."

Previously, the government announced that no tourists would be allowed to stay overnight on Saint Martin's Island in November. In December and January, a maximum of 2,000 tourists will be permitted to visit the island each day and stay overnight. However, in February, the government plans to completely suspend tourist access to the island.

There are 100 hotels and resorts in Saint Martin and around Tk1000 crore has been invested taking all types of permission from the government entities of Cox's Bazar, they said adding that the sudden decision of discouraging tourism and night stay in Saint Martin's will destroy the investment.

Among others, leaders of Tour Operators Association of Cox's Bazar, Leaders of E-Tourism Association of Bangladesh (E-TAB), Tour Operators Association of Kuakata, and leaders of St Martin's Hotel Owners Association, were present.