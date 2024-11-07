Tour operators, businessmen demand lifting restrictions on travel to St Martin's

Tour operators and businessmen have demanded lifting the recent government restrictions on travel to Saint Martin's Island.

Saint Martin's Island Environment and Tourism Protection and Development Alliance made the call during a press conference at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in the capital today (7 November).

Shiblul Azam Qureshi, chairman of the alliance, said, "Despite people from all sectors strongly objecting to this, the government has taken this self-deprecating decision to ban travel to the island and limit overnight stays. As a result, thousands of people have already lost their jobs."

"About 10,000 local residents are worried about their livelihoods. There are financial crises.

"Students are worried about their studies and future. Countless employees involved in the tourism business have lost their jobs. Entrepreneurs are on the brink as well," he said.

Qureshi also said that investments made by owners of hotels and resorts are under threat.

Earlier, the government announced that tourist access to Saint Martin's Island would be suspended in February to protect its fragile ecosystem and to carry out cleaning operations.

From November to January, tourists will be permitted on the island, but with certain restrictions.

Overnight stays will be prohibited in November, and during December and January, the daily limit will be capped at 2,000 visitors. Previously, tourists would visit the island from October to March, with up to 6,000 visitors per day during weekends.

In this regard, Qureshi said, "We have already held various programmes to protest this decision by the government. But the government remains adamant.

He called for an immediate withdrawal from this decision.