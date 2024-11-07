Touhid sees no major shift in US policy towards Bangladesh under Trump

There would be no significant shift in the United States policy towards Bangladesh under US President-elect Donald Trump's administration compared to the current government of Joe Biden, Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said today (7 November).

"There is no need to speculate. We will wait and engage as necessary," he told reporters at the foreign ministry this afternoon when asked about Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election and its potential implications for Bangladesh-US relations.

Touhid underscored that Bangladesh-US ties are not determined solely by the political party in power in Washington.

"The issues we have been discussing with the Biden administration were essentially a continuation from the previous Trump administration," he said, indicating a likely stability in bilateral relations.

"He [Trump] has not mentioned any significant changes, either positive or negative, in relations with Bangladesh … Did he [Trump] indicate that Washington's relations with Dhaka would be downgraded?" the adviser said.

The foreign adviser's comments came shortly after his return from Kuwait City, where he attended a UN counter-terrorism conference.

During the conference, Touhid reaffirmed Bangladesh's unwavering commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of terrorism.