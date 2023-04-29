Tough action if anyone tries to create chaos before national election: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday warned that any attempt to deteriorate the law and order situation before the national election in the country will be dealt with an iron hand.

"Police are ready to perform any duty entrusted by the Election Commission," he said while exchanging views with journalists at Sylhet Police lines in the city on Saturday noon.

The IGP said police are capable of controlling the law and order situation in all elections including the city corporation ones.

Al-Mamun also said police along with people have been successful in preventing the spread of militancy and terrorism in the country following the Prime Minister's zero tolerance policy against those.

Talking about rumour, the IGP said legal action will be taken against those who will spread rumour in any situation.