Tough action to be taken if sacrificial animals are moved to another market: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman. Photo: Collected

Tough actions will be taken if sacrificial animals designated for a particular cattle market are forcibly taken to another cattle market in the city, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today (4 June).

"Traders will have to put up a banner in front of the truck specifying its destination and if necessary, including the mobile number of the leaseholder of the cattle market," he said at a meeting held over the coordination of overall security arrangements at the cattle markets and traffic management.  

Habibur said the highway police and DMP will take steps in case of such incidents. 

If such incidents happen, highway police in the area and DMP in Dhaka metropolitan area will take strict legal action, he said.  

|The cattle markets will be allowed on designated places set by city corporations and if anyone tries to set up a cattle market anywhere else, police officials concerned will look into the matter."  

He said district magistrates, city corporation magistrates, local police and lease holders of the cattle markets will work in a coordinated way.  

The DMP chief urged the lease holder to erect barricades surrounding the cattle markets to keep the roads hassle-free.  

Besides, Habibur said, police will provide assistance in identifying counterfeit notes while adequate police will be deployed to prevent dope gang activities.  

DMP senior officials, different intelligence agencies, navy police, highway police, representatives of city corporations, fire service and other stakeholders were present.

