Total 150 sued for vandalising ambulance during New Market clashes 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 02:40 pm

Related News

Total 150 sued for vandalising ambulance during New Market clashes 

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 02:40 pm
Screengrab taken from The Business Standard’s live feed of the clash in New Market on Tuesday, 19 April, 2021.
Screengrab taken from The Business Standard’s live feed of the clash in New Market on Tuesday, 19 April, 2021.

Total 150 unidentified people have been sued in connection with the vandalism of an ambulance during the violent clashes between Dhaka College students and traders and store staffers in New Market, Dhaka.

Md Sujan, the owner of the ambulance, started the case with the New Market police station.

Shahen Shah Mahmud, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), New Market Zone, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Monday.

At least 40 people were injured as a group of Dhaka College students and shopkeepers in the New Market area fought pitched battles on 19 April following a brawl at a fast food shop on Monday night.

Later, two injured people -- computer accessories delivery man Nahid Hasan and shop employee Morsalin -- died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Four cases were filed in connection with the violence while police on 22 April arrested former New Market thana BNP President Makbul Hossain in one of the cases on charges of obstructing police in performing duties, assaulting law enforcement officers, and damaging property during the clashes.

Top News / Crime

New Market clash / police / vandalism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

4h | Habitat
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

6h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

18h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

17h | Videos
When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

17h | Videos
Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?