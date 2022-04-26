Total 150 sued for vandalising ambulance during New Market clashes 

Screengrab taken from The Business Standard’s live feed of the clash in New Market on Tuesday, 19 April, 2021.

Total 150 unidentified people have been sued in connection with the vandalism of an ambulance during the violent clashes between Dhaka College students and traders and store staffers in New Market, Dhaka.

Md Sujan, the owner of the ambulance, started the case with the New Market police station.

Shahen Shah Mahmud, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), New Market Zone, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Monday.

At least 40 people were injured as a group of Dhaka College students and shopkeepers in the New Market area fought pitched battles on 19 April following a brawl at a fast food shop on Monday night.

Later, two injured people -- computer accessories delivery man Nahid Hasan and shop employee Morsalin -- died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Four cases were filed in connection with the violence while police on 22 April arrested former New Market thana BNP President Makbul Hossain in one of the cases on charges of obstructing police in performing duties, assaulting law enforcement officers, and damaging property during the clashes.