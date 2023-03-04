Torture of student: IU suspends Sanjida, 4 other BCL activists

Bangladesh

UNB
04 March, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 04:46 pm

Related News

Torture of student: IU suspends Sanjida, 4 other BCL activists

The decision was made at an emergency meeting with the university’s student disciplinary committee

UNB
04 March, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 04:46 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Islamic University authorities on Saturday suspended a leader and four activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League's university unit as they were found involved in torturing and intimidating a fresher at a dormitory.

They were suspended following a High Court order in this regard, an official of IU registrar office said.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting with the university's student disciplinary committee held on the campus in Kushtia with IU vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam in the chair.

The expelled students are- IU BCL unit vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora of statistics department and her associates Tabassum Islam and Maobiya Jahan of the finance and banking department, Halima Khatun Urmi of the fine arts department, and Israt Jahan Mim of the law department of the university.

Among others, IU pro-vice-chancellor Professor M Mahbubur Rahman, treasurer Professor M Alamgir Hossain Bhuiya, proctor Professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad and acting registrar HM Ali Hasan were present in the meeting.

On 12 February night, a group of BCL activists led by Ontora and her cohorts went to the victim  first year student Fulpori Khatun's room and  assaulted and tortured her.

Ontora, at one stage, forced the victim to get undressed and videoed the incident on her mobile phone.

The BCL leader also threatened that she would make the video viral on social media if the victim discloses the matter to anyone.

The victim lodged a written complaint with the university administration, including the university proctor, student adviser and the hall provost, demanding punishment of those involved in the incident on 14 February.

A writ petition was also filed by Gazi Mohammad Mohsin, an alumnus of the university and a lawyer, withh the High Court.

The High Court on Wednesday ordered the Islamic University authorities to suspend its five female students who were found involved in the torture and humiliation of the first year student.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order.

The court also asked the university authorities to remove the provost from the dormitory.

Top News

Islamic University / suspended

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

National Pension Management Act 2023 needs constitutional focus

4h | Panorama
Cooked with the best ingredients: El Patron&#039;s new menu offers mouthwatering savoury items. Photo: Courtesy

El Patron: A revamped menu with greater Mediterranean diversity

6h | Food
In Bangladesh, vending machines set up in the hospitals see higher sales of products than those in the shopping malls. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi.

The rising popularity of vending machines in Dhaka

8h | Panorama
India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

1h | TBS Stories
Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

6h | TBS Stories
Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: A contemporary reflection of Bangladesh

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: A contemporary reflection of Bangladesh

6h | TBS Stories
Economists fear no way out

Economists fear no way out

6h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale