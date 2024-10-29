Top UAE firms keen to invest in Bangladesh: Envoy tells Yunus

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi called on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna today (29 October). Photo: BSS

The United Arab Emirates is interested in investing in Bangladesh's logistics, ports, aviation and renewable energy sector, the Gulf nation's ambassador in Dhaka said today (29 October).

Ambassador Abdulla Ali Abdulla AlHmoudi expressed his country's desire when he called on Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at his official residence Jamuna.

During the meeting, Yunus thanked UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahiyan for the release of 57 Bangladeshi people after they were convicted and sentenced by a UAE court recently.

"It was a wonderful gesture. The whole nation was very happy," said the chief adviser.

He also thanked the UAE government for hosting some 10 lakh Bangladeshi migrants.

Ambassador AlHmoudi expressed his government's support for Bangladesh at a "critical time for the country" and said the UAE would stand by the interim government and its pro-business policies and reform agenda.

He said DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, and Abu Dhabi Ports are interested in investing in Chattogram Port to help boost the country's export competitiveness to the world.

Ambassador AlHmoudi said Masdar, another top firm in the UAE, is also interested in investing in renewable energy including floating solar projects – the kind of which it has built in Indonesia.

Yunus said his government has already rolled out business-friendly policies and would be happy to see more investment from the UAE and the visit of more Emirati business people to Bangladesh.