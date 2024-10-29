Top UAE firms keen to invest in Bangladesh: Envoy tells Yunus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 10:49 pm

Related News

Top UAE firms keen to invest in Bangladesh: Envoy tells Yunus

Ambassador AlHmoudi said UAE would stand by the interim government and its pro-business policies and reform agenda

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 10:49 pm
Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi called on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna today (29 October). Photo: BSS
Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi called on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna today (29 October). Photo: BSS

The United Arab Emirates is interested in investing in Bangladesh's logistics, ports, aviation and renewable energy sector, the Gulf nation's ambassador in Dhaka said today (29 October).

Ambassador Abdulla Ali Abdulla AlHmoudi expressed his country's desire when he called on Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at his official residence Jamuna.

During the meeting, Yunus thanked UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahiyan for the release of 57 Bangladeshi people after they were convicted and sentenced by a UAE court recently.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It was a wonderful gesture. The whole nation was very happy," said the chief adviser. 

He also thanked the UAE government for hosting some 10 lakh Bangladeshi migrants.

Ambassador AlHmoudi expressed his government's support for Bangladesh at a "critical time for the country" and said the UAE would stand by the interim government and its pro-business policies and reform agenda.

He said DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, and Abu Dhabi Ports are interested in investing in Chattogram Port to help boost the country's export competitiveness to the world.

Ambassador AlHmoudi said Masdar, another top firm in the UAE, is also interested in investing in renewable energy including floating solar projects – the kind of which it has built in Indonesia.

Yunus said his government has already rolled out business-friendly policies and would be happy to see more investment from the UAE and the visit of more Emirati business people to Bangladesh.

Top News

UAE / Chief Adviser of interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

NID with false information

NID with false information

22m | Videos
United States: The process by which the president is elected, not by popular vote

United States: The process by which the president is elected, not by popular vote

4h | Videos
About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

8h | Videos
Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

8h | Videos