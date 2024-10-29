Top UAE firms keen to invest in Bangladesh: Envoy

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 05:48 pm

Ambassador AlHmoudi said UAE would stand by the interim government and its pro-business policies and reform agenda

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi called on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna today (29 October). Photo: BSS
Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi called on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna today (29 October). Photo: BSS

The United Arab Emirates is interested to invest in Bangladesh's logistics, ports, aviation and renewable energy sector, ambassador of the gulf nation said today (29 October).

Ambassador Abdulla Ali Abdulla AlHmoudi expressed the desire of the country when he called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

During the meeting, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus thanked the UAE president Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahiyan for the release of 57 Bangladeshi people after they were convicted and sentenced by a UAE court recently.

"It was a wonderful gesture. The whole nation was very happy," Professor Yunus said. 

He also thanked the UAE government for hosting some 1 million Bangladeshi migrants.

Ambassador AlHmoudi expressed his government support for Bangladesh at a "critical time of the country" and said the UAE would stand by the interim government and its pro-business policies and reform agenda. 

He said the DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, and Abu Dhabi Ports are interested to invest in Chittagong port to help boost the country's export competitiveness to the world.

He said Masdar, another top firm in the UAE, is also interested to invest in renewable energy including floating solar projects - the kind of which it has built in Indonesia. 

Professor Yunus said his government has already rolled out business friendly policies and would be happy to see more investment from the UAE and visit of more Emirati business people to Bangladesh.  

