Top Rohingya leader Mohibullah shot dead in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 01:52 pm

photo: UNB
photo: UNB

Rohingya community leader Md Mohibullah was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday night

"A group of gunmen shot Mohibullah when he was sitting at camp office after Isha prayer," said SP Shihab Kaiser of APBn Camp-H.  

"He was rushed to MSF Hospital where doctors declared him dead," Shihab Kaiser added.

Md Mohibullah, chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society
‘We are ready to go back as soon as possible’

Mohibullah, chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, came to the limelight on 25 August, 2019 when a rally organised by Arakan Rohingya Society to observe two years of the latest Rohingya exodus from the Rakhine state of Myanmar, drew more than 100,000 people.

