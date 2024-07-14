Took action against peon who worked in my house and amassed Tk400cr in wealth: PM

The premier at a conference at the Ganabhaban while briefing the media on her recent visit to China on 14 July. Photo: PID

Discussing the government's measures against corruption, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today mentioned that she took action against a former staff member of her own home who had amassed Tk400 crore in wealth.

"He worked in my house. He was a peon. And now he has Tk400 crore in wealth. He can't go places without a helicopter. True story. How did he make so much money? After I found out, I took action," the premier said during a conference at the Ganabhaban while briefing the media on her recent visit to China.

Noting that corrupt individuals are being caught because of the government's strictness, the prime minister said, "No one has done such a campaign against corruption before.

"Previously, I have freed [the country] from militancy. Corruption is a longstanding problem. These messes must be cleaned. You all came to know [about these issues] because we have taken measures."

In response to what the government's position on corruption in future will be, the prime minister said, "I do not believe that the image of the government will be tarnished by catching the corrupt."

Corruption in various sectors is coming to the fore, she noted, adding, "My job is to spot the irregularities and lead the country in a certain direction."

She also said corruption is becoming more prevalent at the bottom-tier.

"Corruption used to be at such a level that no work was getting done. The situation, however, has changed since then…Since I have put my hand on it, I will not let go…There will be zero tolerance against corruption."