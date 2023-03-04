Tony Blair pays homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 March, 2023, 07:00 pm
Former British prime minister Sir Tony Blair paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a floral wreath at his portrait in the capital's Dhanmondi 32 on Saturday (4 March) morning.

The Executive Chairman of Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and former prime minister of the United Kingdom (1997-2007) Sir Tony Blair was received at the museum by Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, reads a press release.

Sir Tony Blair also had a tour of the museum and signed the visitors' book.

