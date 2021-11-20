Tongi Bridge to be reopened tonight

The repair works of collapsed Tongi Bridge have been completed and the bridge is going to be reopened for commuters tonight.

Md Mohirul Islam Khan, project director (Bridge Division) of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project, confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

"The bridge will be opened for traffic on Saturday night. The damaged part of the bridge has been repaired," said Mohirul who was assigned for the renovation of the bridge.

He further said that senior officials of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and Gazipur Metropolitan Police will be present at the moment of reopening the bridge tonight.

Mentioning that he already received the report of curing test conducted on the damaged part, Mohirul said vehicles will continue to use the repaired bridge until the new bridge (under construction) is completed.

Vehicular movement via the Dhaka-bound lane of the bridge remained halted since 10 November after a part of the bridge collapsed.

A one-way system was introduced for the convenience of commuters under which Dhaka-bound vehicles from Mymensingh, Gazipur and Narsingdi entered the capital via the Bailey bridge on the River Turag. On the other hand, Mymensingh and Gazipur bound buses used the bridge adjacent to the Kamarpara Ijtema field.