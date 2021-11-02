Toll increases for Bangabandhu, Muktarpur bridges 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
02 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 09:48 pm

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

The bridges division has increased toll for all vehicles crossing the Bangabandhu bridge and Muktarpur's Bangladesh-China friendship bridge. 

The committee constituted by the bridges division proposed to re-determine the toll considering the revenue and expenditure of the bridges authority, traffic, future payment of Padma bridge and Karnaphuli tunnel.

Under the proposed rate, the toll for motorcycles crossing Bangabandhu bridge has been increased to Tk50 from Tk40, light vehicles (cars, jeeps) Tk550 from Tk500, microbuses and pickups (less than 1.5 tons) Tk600 from Tk500, small buses Tk750 from Tk650, large buses Tk1,000 from Tk900, small trucks Tk1,000 from Tk850, medium trucks (5-8 tons) Tk1,250 from Tk1,100 and for medium trucks weighing 8-11 tons has been increased to Tk1,600 from Tk1,400. 

The toll rate for 3-axle trucks has been proposed at Tk2,000, 4-axle trailers at Tk3,000 and trailers with more than four axles at over Tk3,000. 

For trains, the proposed toll rate has been increased to Tk1 crore from Tk50 lakh. 

Meanwhile, at Bangladesh-China Friendship bridge in Muktarpur, the toll has been increased to Tk30 from Tk20 for 3-wheeler CNG autorickshaws, Tk50 from Tk40 for cars, Tk50 from Tk40 for jeeps, microbuses and pick-up vans, Tk150 from Tk100 from small buses, Tk250 from Tk200 from large buses, Tk200 from Tk150 for small trucks, Tk250 from Tk200 for medium trucks (5-8 tons), and Tk600 from Tk500 for medium trucks weighing 8-11 tons.  

The toll rate for 3-axle trucks crossing the bridge has been proposed at Tk800, 4-axle trailers at Tk1,000 and trailers with more than four axles at over Tk1,000. 
 

