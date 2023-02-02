Toll-free helpline for complaints, suggestions regarding safe food

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority has opened a toll-free helpline for people who have complaints or suggestions regarding safe food.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder initiated the helpline number 16155 on Thursday.

The helpline will remain open for the public from 8am to 12am every day. People can also seek any kind of information regarding food through this helpline.

This initiative of the food ministry will help ensure the quality of food in the country.