Together, we can save lives, prevent the heartbreak of drowning: Saima Wazed

Joining the global community in observing World Drowning Prevention Day, dedicated to raising awareness and accelerating action on global drowning prevention, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for South-East Asia Saima Wazed has said they all have a role to play in preventing drowning.

"Together, we can save lives and prevent the heartbreak of drowning," she said in a message marking the World Drowning Prevention Day.

The World Health Assembly Resolution WHA76.18, passed in 2023, underscores the urgent need for coordinated multi-sectoral action to combat this leading cause of injury-related death and disability worldwide.

This year, under the overarching theme "Anyone can drown, no one should," the World Health Organization has chosen the slogan "Seconds can save a life."

"This highlights the dual nature of drowning: it can occur in a matter of seconds yet taking a brief moment to act—whether by wearing a lifejacket, keeping watch over children while they are near water, checking the weather forecast before boating, or choosing safety over distraction—can prevent a tragedy," Saima said.

Drowning is a sudden and silent killer, she said, often catching victims and those around them unawares until it is too late. A few seconds may not be enough time to respond. "The power is in prevention."

Globally, an estimated 236,000 lives are lost to drowning every year—an average of 650 every day, or 26 every hour.

This silent epidemic of preventable deaths excludes drownings related to flood disasters and water transport incidents, thus underreporting the true magnitude of the issue.

"In our South-East Asia Region, the consequences of drowning are particularly devastating. In 2019 alone, drowning claimed 70,034 lives, making it the second-highest contributor to drowning deaths worldwide after the Western Pacific Region," Saima said.

Most of these tragedies occur within proximity of the home, primarily due to lack of supervision, exposure to hazardous water bodies, lack of awareness and education, as well as poverty, she said.

WHO is finalizing the Global Status Report on Drowning, set to be launched by the end of 2024. This report will provide updated information on the global burden of drowning and will generate key recommendations for impactful actions at global, regional, and national levels.

"It is important to remember that solutions exist. WHO has outlined evidence-based, cost-effective, and scalable measures to prevent drowning and provided detailed guidance for its implementation," Saima said.

While the application of these measures will vary by context, she said, it is crucial that the global drowning prevention community remains vigilant and coherent in its efforts.

Whether by raising awareness, promoting knowledge of effective solutions, collaborating on prevention plans and policies with local or national governments, volunteering with relevant organizations, or ensuring personal and family safety around water, each of them can make a difference, she said.

"On this World Drowning Prevention Day, let us commit to taking that one crucial moment to act. We invite you to share WHO campaign material on drowning prevention across your networks and participate in national, regional and global events, such as the upcoming WHO Global World Drowning Prevention Day Webinar," Saima said.