Tofail Ahmed airlifted to Delhi for better treatment, condition stable

Veteran Awami League leader Tofail Ahmed was airlifted to Delhi in India on Friday for better treatment.

"He has been taken to a Delhi hospital by an air ambulance. His condition is now stable," said his personal assistant Abul Khayer.

He was admitted to Square Hospital in Dhaka after a stroke on August 30, he added.

When contacted, Shaban Mahmood, Minister(Press) at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, that Tofail Ahmed is now in stable condition.

"He is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, Haryana under the head of the neuro medicine department Dr. Arun Garg," he said.