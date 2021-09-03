Tofail Ahmed airlifted to Delhi for better treatment, condition stable

Bangladesh

UNB
03 September, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 09:56 pm

Related News

Tofail Ahmed airlifted to Delhi for better treatment, condition stable

UNB
03 September, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 09:56 pm
Tofail Ahmed
File Photo: UNB

Veteran Awami League leader Tofail Ahmed was airlifted to Delhi in India on Friday for better treatment.

"He has been taken to a Delhi hospital by an air ambulance. His condition is now stable," said his  personal assistant Abul Khayer.

He was admitted to Square Hospital in Dhaka after a stroke on August 30, he added.

When contacted, Shaban Mahmood, Minister(Press) at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi,  that Tofail Ahmed is now in stable condition.

"He is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, Haryana under the head of the neuro medicine department Dr. Arun Garg," he said.

Top News

Tofail Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

1d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

1d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

1d | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends