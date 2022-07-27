Toddler shot dead in Thakurgaon centring election result

A two-year-old toddler was killed in police firing while controlling the chaotic situation centring Union Parishad elections in Thakurgaon.

The accident took place at Bhangbari centre-3 of Bachor Union of Ranisankail Upazila on Wednesday (27 July).

The deceased girl is Asha, daughter of Badshah of Middangi Bazar area of the upazila.

Confirming the fact of the incident, Ranisankail Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sohel Sultan Zulkar Nain Kabir said that the situation went out of control when the locals prevented the polling results. As a result, the police were forced to fire, resulting in the accident.

Eyewitnesses said that the child's mother went to the polling centre to see the election results.

At that time, a fight broke out between the supporters of member candidate Jalil and Faizul Islam.

Police opened fire when the situation went out of control.