Toddler shot dead in Thakurgaon centring election result

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 09:43 pm

Related News

Toddler shot dead in Thakurgaon centring election result

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 09:43 pm
Toddler shot dead in Thakurgaon centring election result

A two-year-old toddler was killed in police firing while controlling the chaotic situation centring Union Parishad elections in Thakurgaon.

The accident took place at Bhangbari centre-3 of Bachor Union of Ranisankail Upazila on Wednesday (27 July).

The deceased girl is Asha, daughter of Badshah of Middangi Bazar area of the upazila.

Confirming the fact of the incident, Ranisankail Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sohel Sultan Zulkar Nain Kabir said that the situation went out of control when the locals prevented the polling results. As a result, the police were forced to fire, resulting in the accident.

Eyewitnesses said that the child's mother went to the polling centre to see the election results.

At that time, a fight broke out between the supporters of member candidate Jalil and Faizul Islam.

Police opened fire when the situation went out of control.

The bullet hit the child's head and she died on the spot.

Top News

polls violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

3h | Videos
Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

3h | Videos
Russia pulls out from ISS

Russia pulls out from ISS

3h | Videos
Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work