Toddler dies in Mirpur car accident 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 February, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 08:38 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A two-year-old boy died in a fatal car accident in the capital's Mirpur area on Friday. 

A car rammed over Sakibul Hasan this afternoon while he was playing along the Janata Housing road in Mirpur.

He was rushed to Delta Medical College Hospital and was later referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor procnunced him dead around 6:30pm. 

Shakibul Hasan is the youngest of the four sons of Md Jamal Hossain who is a driver by profession from Charfashion upazilla of Bhola. Jamal Hossain along with his family lives in a rented house in Mirpur. 

Mirpur Model Police station Sub-Inspector Ruhul Amin said they have seized the car and arrested its driver. 

