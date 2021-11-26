Today's quake indicates bigger earthquake in near future: CU researcher

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 11:04 am

Today's quake indicates bigger earthquake in near future: CU researcher

An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck near Myanmar-India border in the early hour of Friday. 

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 11:04 am
Today&#039;s quake indicates bigger earthquake in near future: CU researcher

Today's earthquake is a great indicator of bigger earthquake that will occur in the near future, according to a researcher of Chittagong University (CU).

Biswajit Nath, teacher of Geography & Environmental Studies, University of Chittagong and also natural disaster researcher, said "Today entire Himayan range has experienced series of earthquakes started from Mw 2.0-6.0 at maximum."

All these happened within 30 minutes. It's an intraplate movement which suggests all thrust fault lines are active, he said adding that a great indicator of bigger earthquake that will occurs in the near future.

An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck near Myanmar-India border in the early hour of Friday. 

According to United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was near Hakha, Chin State, Myanmar.

The tremor jolted Chattogram, Dhaka and different parts of Bangladesh at around 5:45am Friday. Two stronger sharp shakes were felt in the country.

No damage was reported in Bangladesh so far.

It was also felt strongly in India's Kolkata.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Keemar Ghugni

Keemar Ghugni

24m | Food
Pradipta Bhattacharya. Sketch: TBS

Pradipta Bhattacharya: “ My audience can connect to my works”

2h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Will the new tax law make tax filing easier?

1h | Analysis
Photo: TBS

A handful of cosy, delicious winter memories

1h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

15h | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

15h | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?