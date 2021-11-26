Today's quake indicates bigger earthquake in near future: CU researcher

Today's earthquake is a great indicator of bigger earthquake that will occur in the near future, according to a researcher of Chittagong University (CU).

Biswajit Nath, teacher of Geography & Environmental Studies, University of Chittagong and also natural disaster researcher, said "Today entire Himayan range has experienced series of earthquakes started from Mw 2.0-6.0 at maximum."

All these happened within 30 minutes. It's an intraplate movement which suggests all thrust fault lines are active, he said adding that a great indicator of bigger earthquake that will occurs in the near future.

An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck near Myanmar-India border in the early hour of Friday.

According to United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was near Hakha, Chin State, Myanmar.

The tremor jolted Chattogram, Dhaka and different parts of Bangladesh at around 5:45am Friday. Two stronger sharp shakes were felt in the country.

No damage was reported in Bangladesh so far.

It was also felt strongly in India's Kolkata.