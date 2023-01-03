Today's lowest temperature in the country recorded at Sreemangal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 12:18 pm

Related News

Today's lowest temperature in the country recorded at Sreemangal

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 12:18 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at the Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar district today.

"The temperature was 8.5 degrees celsius after the temperature was recorded at 6am today and the temperature was the same at 9am. Which is the lowest in the country today," Sreemangal Meteorological Centre Official Anisur Rahman told The Business Standard (TBS) on Tuesday (3 January). 

At the same time yesterday, the temperature was 9.3 degrees celsius.

Meanwhile, the Moulvibazar district including Sreemangal has been shrouded in thick fog for the past few days.

Tea garden workers and displaced people in the area have been suffering a lot due to the severe cold. 

Due to the lack of winter clothes, the tea workers in the tea garden area are trying to beat the cold by gathering leaves and wood in the morning and lighting a fire.

The weather department said that the temperature will drop further in the coming week and the severity of winter will increase.

According to the archives of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature recorded in Sreemangal was 2.8 degrees celsius on 4 February, 1968.

Top News

Sreemangal / Temperature

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

58m | Thoughts
AKM Atiqur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Digital pollution: Why you should care

4h | Thoughts
Photo Caption: Mastodon is seen by many as a better alternative to Twitter Photo: Reuters

Alternative apps fixing social media's biggest problems

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Appliances that every kitchen needs

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Stunning spiral galaxy snapped by Hubble Telescope

Stunning spiral galaxy snapped by Hubble Telescope

18m | TBS Science
Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

15h | TBS SPORTS
How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Hindi films coming in 2023

Hindi films coming in 2023

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night