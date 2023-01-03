Today's lowest temperature in the country recorded at Sreemangal

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at the Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar district today.

"The temperature was 8.5 degrees celsius after the temperature was recorded at 6am today and the temperature was the same at 9am. Which is the lowest in the country today," Sreemangal Meteorological Centre Official Anisur Rahman told The Business Standard (TBS) on Tuesday (3 January).

At the same time yesterday, the temperature was 9.3 degrees celsius.

Meanwhile, the Moulvibazar district including Sreemangal has been shrouded in thick fog for the past few days.

Tea garden workers and displaced people in the area have been suffering a lot due to the severe cold.

Due to the lack of winter clothes, the tea workers in the tea garden area are trying to beat the cold by gathering leaves and wood in the morning and lighting a fire.

The weather department said that the temperature will drop further in the coming week and the severity of winter will increase.

According to the archives of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature recorded in Sreemangal was 2.8 degrees celsius on 4 February, 1968.