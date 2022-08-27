Tobacco use in public places by passengers, transport workers still high

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 09:29 pm

General passengers and transport workers still use tobacco and tobacco products in public places despite law enforcement and awareness campaign conducted by both the public and private organisations.    

About 44% of the passengers and 30% bus drivers smoke or use tobacco in public places like bus terminals, a study has found. 

The rate of tobacco use at bus terminals among the helpers/conductors is 26%. 

Development Activities of Society (DAS) with support of the development partner, The Union, disseminated the findings of the compliance monitoring survey at a virtual programme on Saturday.  

DAS conducted the compliance monitoring survey at the three major bus terminals of Dhaka – Gabtoli, Mohakhali and Sayedabad–upon completion of a two-year project implemented since September 2020.  

In the survey, it was found that 75% of passengers knew about the harmful sides of tobacco. Still 35% of them smoke at the bus terminals. 

On the other hand, 67% bus drivers and helpers/conductors were aware about the detrimental sides of smoking. But 57% of them still smoke in open places like bus or their working areas.      

DAS consultant Dr Md Akramul Islam presented the survey findings.  

The survey also found that 61% of the general passengers protest when anyone smoke in public transport.

The survey recommended solution of the limitations of the tobacco control act. 

 

Tobacco Ban / tobacco consumption

