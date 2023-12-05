Tobacco tycoon Kaus Miah becomes Bangladesh's top taxpayer again

Tobacco trader Kaus Miah regained the plaudit of the top taxpayer in the business category.

The 90-year-old Hakimpuri Jarda owner was named as the highest taxpayer in the category according to a gazette notification issued by the Internal Resources Division under the finance ministry published today (5 November).

The gazette, issued on 28 November, disclosed the names of the 2022-23 tax year.

Moreover, 54 organisations of various sectors as well as 12 individuals and organisations in other categories were named the top taxpayers.

Kaus Miah has retained the position of the best taxpayer under the businessman category for the last few years in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the government exchequer.

In the 2016-17 tax year, he was honoured as the Tax Bahadur Family of Dhaka district.

Kaus Miah has been paying taxes since 1958. In 1966, he became the top taxpayer in then-East Pakistan.

He began his business in 1950 with just Tk2,500. The value of his wealth comprising businesses and land is now around Tk10,000 crore, according to Kaus Miah.

Kaus Miah has been running his business with his own assets for a long time – without taking loans from a bank, financial institution or any other institution – and paying taxes regularly.