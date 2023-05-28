Tobacco Harm Reduction Framework to achieve PM's smoke-free vision by 2040: Experts

According to the speakers at the Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) summit held on Saturday (27 May), with a practical THR framework in place, Bangladesh has the potential to once again become a global role model by achieving the Honourable Prime Minister's vision of a smoke-free Bangladesh by 2040.

International public health experts discussed the need to regulate less harmful alternatives to nicotine delivery in a risk-proportionate manner. They urged authorities to impose stricter restrictions on traditional cigarettes to fulfill the Prime Minister's vision of a "smoke-free Bangladesh" by 2040.

THR is a public health strategy aimed at reducing or minimizing the health risks associated with the use of conventional tobacco products for individuals and society as a whole. It emphasizes the value of cessation by promoting innovative smoke-free technologies that deliver nicotine without harmful smoke or tar for smokers who are unwilling or unable to quit.

These alternatives, also known as "reduced risk products" or RRPs, include vaping devices, oral nicotine pouches, heated tobacco products, and other non-combustible options for nicotine delivery.

Progressive nations such as the UK, Sweden, New Zealand, Canada, and many others are currently encouraging the use of such products to reduce smoking incidence by implementing a risk-proportionate regulatory framework.

The summit was moderated by Dr. Delon Human, an adviser to three WHO Directors-General and the UN Secretary-General on global public health strategies, while the keynote speech was delivered by Dr. Derek Yach, former WHO Cabinet Director and co-leader in the development of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

Dr. Derek Yach emphasized that harm reduction strategies have always been a part of the FCTC and tobacco control, but they have not been fully implemented. He highlighted that Bangladesh has the opportunity to accelerate tobacco control through harm reduction by leveraging its economic transformation.

Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon expressed concerns, stating that achieving a smoke-free world by 2040 through traditional tobacco control measures is unlikely. He added that fully integrating harm reduction policies, science, and regulated products into tobacco control is crucial.

The experts noted Bangladesh's resilience and recognized its immense potential for economic growth, transitioning from being considered a "basket case" to becoming one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

The event witnessed the presence of globally renowned public health experts such as Professor Mihaela Raescu, Dr. Kgosi Letlape, Dr. Marewa Glover, Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos, as well as other experts including Michael Landl, Masud-Uz-Zaman, and Federico Fernandez. The audience comprised representatives from ministries of industries, finance, commerce, home affairs, and institutions like the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).