Tobacco control law must be strengthened: Anti-tobacco advocates

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 07:06 pm

Related News

Tobacco control law must be strengthened: Anti-tobacco advocates

TBS Report
27 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 07:06 pm
Tobacco control law must be strengthened: Anti-tobacco advocates

Tobacco has emerged as a major impediment to attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and there is no alternative to amending and strengthening the tobacco control law, said experts and tobacco control advocates.

The Health Ministry has very recently taken the initiative to amend the tobacco control law to facilitate the building of a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040 and the achievement of SDGs by 2030, they said yesterday in a virtual discussion, jointly organised by Progga and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA), with support from Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids (CTFK).

Economist and the convener of the National Anti-Tobacco Platform, Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad thanked the Ministry of Health for taking the initiative to amend the law.

Abdul Quayum, associate editor of the Daily Prothom Alo said, "We have to make the youth understand that they will be better off if they quit smoking. The risks of heart disease and cancer will decrease. The media also has a responsibility in this regard. I believe, if we want to build a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040, we need to take some steps like these besides strengthening the law."

Md Mostafizur Rahman, lead policy advisor for CTFK, Bangladesh said, "Tobacco companies have no opportunity to argue against the damage their products cause to public health. So they are trying to obstruct the amendment and mislead the policymakers by spreading baseless and false information about mass lay-offs, loss of government revenue."

Mohammad Abdul Mazid, former Chairman of National Board of Revenue; Nizam Uddin Ahmed, executive director, Shahstho Surokkha Foundation; Mortuza Haider Liton, Convenor of ATMA also took part in the discussion.

Nadira Kiron, Co-convener of ATMA, hosted the event and Md Hasan Shahriar, head of Tobacco Control, Progga, presented the keynote.

The latest amendment proposal contains a number of global best practices including eliminating Designated Smoking Areas, banning the display of tobacco products, outlawing so-called corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs of tobacco companies, banning the sale of loose sticks, banning the production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and other vaping products, and also increasing the area allotted for graphic health warning to 90% from existing 50%.

Tobacco

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nostalgia and celebration at Fuad Live in Dhaka

9h | Splash
Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Capitalising on the duty-free, quota-free market access to China

10h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

57m | TBS Entertainment
Some secret tricks of Drummer Arafat

Some secret tricks of Drummer Arafat

2h | TBS Entertainment
Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

5h | TBS Career
Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

11h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction