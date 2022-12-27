Tobacco control law must be strengthened: Anti-tobacco advocates

Tobacco has emerged as a major impediment to attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and there is no alternative to amending and strengthening the tobacco control law, said experts and tobacco control advocates.

The Health Ministry has very recently taken the initiative to amend the tobacco control law to facilitate the building of a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040 and the achievement of SDGs by 2030, they said yesterday in a virtual discussion, jointly organised by Progga and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA), with support from Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids (CTFK).

Economist and the convener of the National Anti-Tobacco Platform, Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad thanked the Ministry of Health for taking the initiative to amend the law.

Abdul Quayum, associate editor of the Daily Prothom Alo said, "We have to make the youth understand that they will be better off if they quit smoking. The risks of heart disease and cancer will decrease. The media also has a responsibility in this regard. I believe, if we want to build a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040, we need to take some steps like these besides strengthening the law."

Md Mostafizur Rahman, lead policy advisor for CTFK, Bangladesh said, "Tobacco companies have no opportunity to argue against the damage their products cause to public health. So they are trying to obstruct the amendment and mislead the policymakers by spreading baseless and false information about mass lay-offs, loss of government revenue."

Mohammad Abdul Mazid, former Chairman of National Board of Revenue; Nizam Uddin Ahmed, executive director, Shahstho Surokkha Foundation; Mortuza Haider Liton, Convenor of ATMA also took part in the discussion.

Nadira Kiron, Co-convener of ATMA, hosted the event and Md Hasan Shahriar, head of Tobacco Control, Progga, presented the keynote.

The latest amendment proposal contains a number of global best practices including eliminating Designated Smoking Areas, banning the display of tobacco products, outlawing so-called corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs of tobacco companies, banning the sale of loose sticks, banning the production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and other vaping products, and also increasing the area allotted for graphic health warning to 90% from existing 50%.